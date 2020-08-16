REED, Jerry W. Age 69, of Dayton, departed August 12, 2020. He was born to the late Garland Sr. and Gertrude Reed. The youngest of his family, he moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1967. A 1969 graduate of Roosevelt H.S., member of Canaan MBC and retiree of GM with 40 years of service. After retirement he started a Lawn Service Business, he loved his business and customers. He was generous and loved to help others. Survived by, wife of 30 years, Jeanette Reed; three step daughters, Curtisha (Antonio), Tonda (Seneca) and Tamika: six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Hurstine Ward, Blondell Demoss, Laverne Reed, Garland (Patsey) Reed, Montina (Robert) Berryhill, Eva Flowers, Jeanette Reed and Earl Thomas Reed; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Walk-through Visitation 9:30-10:30AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Graveside service 11AM at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

