REED, Eddie Mae



EDDIE MAE REED, 94, of Atlanta, Georgia, and formerly of Springfield, passed away on May 28, 2021. Services 12:00 pm, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Church of Jesus, 623 South Center St., Springfield. Visitation 11am-Noon. Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. www.littletonandrue.com.