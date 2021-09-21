REED, Cora Louise



Age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 16, 2021. She was born in Laurel County, Kentucky, to the late Edward and Becky Ann (Day) Gray on November 21, 1941. Cora was preceded in death by sisters, Alice, Lucy and Faye; brothers James, Alonzo and Herbert; daughter Sandra Reed-Downs; and grandson Joseph Jacaruso. She is survived by her husband of 57 years James; daughter Pamela Voelkl; son James Reed, Jr. (Karen); grandchildren Alex Reed, Jenna Reed, Marcy Reed and Daniel Downs, Jr.; special great-grandson Dominick Jacaruso; great-grandson Oliver Reed; great-granddaughter Ellie Jo Holst; and many nephews and nieces. Viewing on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). An Eagles ceremony will take place at 7:00 pm. Viewing on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bowling Funeral Home (1704 N. Main Street, London,



Kentucky 40741) followed by a Graveside ceremony by Pastor Tommy Floyd and burial at Mount Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society or a



charity of your choice can be made in Cora's memory.

