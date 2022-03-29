REED, Alex



Alex Reed formally of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 2nd in Huntsville, Alabama. Alex is survived by his



parents David and Kimberly Reed of Dayton, 3 aunts



Pamela Murphy of Riverside, OH, Heidi Jordan of Blissfeild, MI, Carla Reed of Tecumseh, MI, one uncle Brian White of Riverside, OH, 3 nephews Joey, Jesse and Jacob. Alex was



preceded in death by his sister Tiffany Reed and two grandmothers Lisa Reed and Connie Brown. We will have a celebration of life for him at a later date.

