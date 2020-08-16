REECE, Wendell I. Age 82, went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2020. Wendell was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 53 years, Jackie Reece. He was born to the late Walter and Anna Reece on October 28, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio. Wendell was a honorably discharged veteran in the Air National Guard and the reserve of the United States Air Force. He then worked at Armco as a clarifier operator for 30 years and was a member of the Lifeway Christian Church of Monroe. Wendell is survived by his wife, Jackie; brother, Corbin Reece; sister, Beverly Gerken, along with numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Reece; parents; brother, Oras Reece and three sisters, Luella Lerch, Judith Hoskins and Virginia Reece. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave Middletown, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 11:00am-1:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Officiating the service will be Pastors Duane Mecklem and Aaron Levering. Burial to take place at North Monroe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeway Christian Church, 780 Lebanon St, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



