REEB, Carol M.



73, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 24, 1946, in Springfield the daughter of Wilbert and Lois (Gould) Ford. Carol was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church where she was part of the Socializers for several years. She also volunteered in the cafeteria at Holy Trinity. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Thomas Reeb; one daughter, Brianna Beedy; three grandchildren, Skylar, Cassie and Aaren; two siblings, Cathy Chapman and Larry Ford. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Aaron Reeb. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

