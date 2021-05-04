REDNOUR, Gary Earl "Chief"



Died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at home with his family. He was born in Monticello, Kentucky, July 6, 1937, to Pola and Julia (Harris) Rednour. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He is survived by his children Sharon (Gary) Sheets, Michael Rednour, Kevin (Amy) Rednour, Elizabeth Thomas, Missy (Tod) Hosmer, Debbie Rednour and Brian (Christen) Rednour. He was beloved "Pap" to eleven grandchildren Doug (Tara) Sheets, Lynsey (Scott) Pun, Jacob Denney, Jessica Miller (Matt Blevins), Ben and Cara Hosmer, Emma and Abbey Rednour, Micah, Madelyn and Malea Rednour and two great-grandchildren Julian and Belen Pun. Also survived by sisters Pauline Baumgartner, Margie



Carter, Katie Leptak and Norma Nafe, brother Jim Rednour, many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Gloria Jean (Phillips) Rednour, his parents, sisters Josie Whitaker and Opal Blanton, and brother Danny Rednour.



Gary served for 4 years in the U.S. Navy with part of that time spent on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, he was honorably



discharged in 1960. He received a commission as a Kentucky Colonel in 1973. Gary served the Fairfield Community as a



police officer, achieving the rank of Chief of Police in 1978. He retired after 36 years of service in 1999 but everyone who knew him still called him Chief. He loved his work and after retirement he went back to work as a corrections officer with the Butler County Sheriff's office for 8 years. He lived his life to serve and take care of others and was extremely proud that all 3 of his sons followed in his footsteps and became police officers in Fairfield. Gary was well known in the community and every trip out to a store or restaurant was an adventure because he knew so many people and he enjoyed stopping to chat with them all!



Gary was a wonderful father and grandfather. He entertained us all with his stories of "giant gumbos" and his famous bionic toe and they have become family legends which make us smile every time we think of him. He played Santa every year for his kids and grandkids, delighting in handing out giant piles of gifts to all. For many years he was the Master of the backyard barbecue and the 4th of July has become an epic party with the Fairfield Fireworks every year which he



proclaimed were in honor of his birthday. Our dad was bigger than life and his passing has left a huge hole in our family. He will be forever in our hearts and sadly missed.



Visitation will be Wednesday, May 5, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, and



funeral service will be Thursday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m., also at Avance, followed by burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.

