REDMON, Patricia

Patricia Louise Redmon, 84, of Springfield, passed away October 16, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 17, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas E. and Louise Effie (Caulley) Boggs. Mrs. Redmon was a member of the Senior Services and enjoyed taking their bus trips. She also enjoyed sewing, coloring, cooking and watching the toy run. Her greatest love was spending time with her family. She truly enjoyed all of their Holiday Celebrations. Survivors include five children; Sharon A. (Jesse) Moreno, Joyce L. Richard, Paul N. (Jean) Redmon, Molly J. (Jay) Kelly and Rick E. (Valerie) Redmon, grandchildren; Jeremiah, Aaron (Katie), Chase, Matthew (Hazel), Chrissy (Jay), Andrew (Carrie), Sydney, Kelly (Matt), Brian and Jonathan, great grandchildren; Brendon, Anthony, Aryana, Willian Shelby, Michael, Kinsley, Skylar, Jack, Boyd, Adeline and Keera, siblings; Jim (Doris) Boggs, Betty Holderby, half sister; Tonya and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Paul William Redmon in 2004, siblings; Janet, Martha, Thomas, Evelyn and Donna Mae and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Dr. Peter Lane officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

