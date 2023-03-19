Redmon, Jerry Wayne



Jerry Wayne Redmon formerly of Dayton Ohio was born July 5, 1945 and died February 28, 2023 at his home in Bonita Springs Florida. He was a graduate of Patterson Co-op High School and Central State University. He served in Vietnam during the war. He is survived by his partner/wife of 32 years, Ann Marie Gaynor Redmon, daughter, Ashley (Ted) Mondragon of Las Vegas Nevada and grandchildren, daughter, Lindsey (Brad) Cornwell of Kingston, Washington and grandchildren, his sister Bonnie (the late Neil) Burk of Warren, Michigan and twin sister Judy (Dave) Barhorst of Englewood, Ohio. He is also survived by many close family members and very dear friends. He will have an Army Military Honor Service on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 1:30PM at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.

