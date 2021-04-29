REDINGTON, Laverne C. "Sue"



Age 88, of Englewood, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. Sue was the Secretary for St.



Matthew Lutheran Church, retiring after 16 years, and was



also a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She was



preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, F. Grover; son, Robert; daughter, Susan; parents, Dorothy and Otto Hellwege; sister, Eloise Trimpe; and brother, Robert Hellwege. Sue is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Gregory Fontaine of Dayton, and many other



relatives and friends. Funeral service will be at 1 PM on Friday, April 30, 2021, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church with Pastor Melvin Younger officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 Noon until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Sue's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

