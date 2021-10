HAPPY HEAVENLY



BIRTHDAY



JIMMIE L. REDIC



10/28/1935 - 7/22/2017



Here we are, gathered in front of you to celebrate your special day. May the heavens rejoice and celebrate your birthday as well.



We miss you so much,



happy birthday in heaven!











Love, Mattie, Cedric, Tamra,



Ronald (Red), Donald, and Sha'Nae