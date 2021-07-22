journal-news logo
Redic, Jimmie L.

IN REMEMBRANCE

JIMMIE L. REDIC

10/28/1935 - 7/22/2017


It's been four years since you closed your eyes and left us on this day

Your pain was gone...

Your fight was done...

Your Spirit was set free.

Although we weep and miss you dearly our hearts still

rejoice, to know you're at your heavenly home just

waiting by the door. It seems like it was just yesterday we saw your beautiful smile, and though we will always miss you, we know you're by our side. God is always in control and you left us for a reason, but we will see you once again when it is our season.


Love,

Mattie, Cedric, Tamra, Ronald (Red), Donald, and Sha'Nae



