REDFERN, Michael C.



Age 79, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on October 26, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Mike was referred to as "Big Mike", but most commonly known as "Uncle Mike". He was the



second son to Howard W. Redfern (Sr.) and Julianna C. Redfern (Geswein), brother to Mary Jo Redfern (Finan),



Howard W. Redfern (Jr.), Martha Ann Redfern (Combs) and James P. Redfern. He is survived by brother James P. (Fran) Redfern and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Michael was a graduate of Fairmont West High School where he went on to become the owner of Redfern Sinclair Service Station. He was a lifelong truck driver starting with Hugo Deis Distributors, McKesson Chemical, and the United States Postal Service until his retirement on December 31st, 2007. During the Mid 1970's Mike formed and was the crew chief of the race team known as Combined racing that was competitive for sixteen years from the local tracks to the



national circuits. Thirteen years of his racing was solely



dedicated to ARCA (Automobile Racing Club of America)



division of NASCAR. Funeral Service 12 noon, Thursday,



November 4, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., at Rahn Rd. Pastor Deb Holder officiating. Burial in



Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 am until service time at 12 noon Thursday at the funeral home. Online



condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

