RECTOR, Rosa Marie



Age 71, of Tipp City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 17, 2021. She was born June 6, 1949, in Keokee, Virginia, daughter of the late Gregory and Dorothy (Castell) Galloway. Rosa was a shining example of what it means to be a



Christian. She was a faithful and devoted disciple of Christ, cheerfully fulfilling the mission for which she was chosen. Rosa was a prayer warrior who loved rejoicing with Southern Gospel music. She was an active member of First Light Church (formerly First Baptist Vandalia), for over 38 years, and recently shared her love of the Lord with another church family at Victory Church in Tipp City. Her constant smile was contagious, and Rosa brought pure joy to every person she met. At one time, Rosa was active in the Bruckner Herb Society, the Step-in-Time Cloggers and the Miami Valley Hosta Society. Rosa married the love of her life, David on April 11, 1970, and they were blessed to recently celebrate their 51st wedding



anniversary with family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Rosa is survived by her husband, David; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Dan Brewer; her dear granddaughter, Emma Rose Brewer; siblings, James (Sue) Galloway, Wilma (Paul) Lovely, Betty Mills and Netty (Jim) Yount; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and wonderful friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 23 at the Victory Church, Tipp City, OH, with Pastor Andy



Warren and Mr. John Seagraves officiating. Interment will



follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening (4/22) from 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm at First Light Church, 140 Elva Ct., Vandalia. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25, 11060 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242 in Rosa's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

