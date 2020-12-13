RECOB, Donald Quentin



Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Charles R. Recob and Mary Louise Pratt Recob and brothers Charles R. Recob, Jr. and Wyatt Bruce Recob. He is survived by wife of 42 years Marijane Dungan Recob, son and daughter-in-law James Wyatt-Pratt Recob and Kelley Cronin Recob, Kettering, OH, and grandsons James Quentin Recob and William Kelley Recob. Also survived by brothers Emerson (Marlene) Recob, Wapakoneta, OH, Paul Recob, Pahrump, NV, John Michael (Char) Recob, Pahrump, NV, sister Penny (Robert) Demela,



Citrus Heights, CA, and brothers-in-law Mike (Marcia) Dungan, Beavercreek, OH and Dick (Kate) Dungan, Kettering, OH and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family is asking that donations be made in Don's memory to The John Neely Music Fund c/o Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkerson St., Dayton, OH, 45402 and Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com