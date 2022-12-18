READ, RONALD

READ, Sr., Ronald C.



Age 80, of Sugarcreek Township, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 4-7pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following Day at 11am at St. Helen's Parish, 605 Granville Pl, Dayton, OH 45431. Private inurnment at Cavalry Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

