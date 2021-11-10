REACE, Nellie M.



Nellie M. Reace, 100, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday,



November 7, 2021, at the



Hospice of Hamilton.



Nellie was born on September 11, 1921, in Columbia, KY, to



Cecil (Curry) and Marvin



Cravens.



She married Cledus L. Reace on June 16, 1945, in Cincinnati, OH. He passed away on August 9, 1993.



Nellie was a member of the Fort Hamilton Eastern Star, Chapter #568 as well as the Lindenwald United Methodist Church.



After Cledus retired from Armco Steel, they moved to Fort Myers, FL, where she resided until 2008. She loved to travel, she even toured Egypt and Europe. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and various other card games.



Nellie will be deeply missed by her beloved daughter Linda Reace and many of her nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years Cledus L. Reace; brothers Robert Cravens and Archie



Cravens; and sister Mamie Smith.



Visitation will be held between 11AM and 12PM, Thursday, November 11 with services to follow at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011.

