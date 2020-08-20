RAYMOND, ANNA

TOMILSON RAYMOND (Whitt), Anna "Kay" Anna "Kay" Whitt Tomilson Raymond, 94, of Middletown, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on December 22, 1925, to parents Charles and Elizabeth (Wells) Whitt. Kay graduated from Carlisle High School in 1943. She worked in bookkeeping at Sorg Paper for 11 years then worked for Armco Steel Corp in the stock transfer department, retiring in 1982 after 30 years with the company. Following her retirement she worked at MidFirst Credit Union for 10 years. Kay was a member of the former Armco Girl's Association and was involved with the Butler County Republican party. She was also a devoted member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Kay is survived by her son, Ted (Jennifer) Tomilson; brother, Carless (Joan) Whitt; and three grandchildren, Scott Tomilson, Rachel Tomilson & Kayla Tomilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Tomilson; son, Timothy Tomilson; parents; and brothers, Earl, Bill, Ray & Dwight Whitt. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 330 Lebanon Street, Monroe with Father Paul Gebhardt as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to Mass from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 330 Lebanon Street, Monroe, Ohio 45050 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

