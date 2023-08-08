Ray, Reiko

Ray (Ariga), Reiko Ann



Reiko Ann Ray passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2023 at her home in Miamisburg, OH at the age of 93. She was born in 1930 in Kochi, Shikoku Island, Japan to Kazuo and Kiyoko Ariga. She married John Ray and located to the United States in late 1950. Reiko lived a full life through marriage, children, grandchildren, and many friendships. She worked and retired from Kettering Hospital and was married to John for more than 60 years. Her Japanese heritage combined with her American experiences provided her a fruitful and eventful lifetime. Reiko was preceded in death by her husband John Ray and her daughter Lisa Ray. She is survived by her sister Kieko Maeda, her son Thomas Ray, grandsons Steven Ray, James Ray, Brandon Ray (Tolle), Adam Ray, and Alex Ray. Following in her husband's footsteps, Reiko donated her body to Wright State University for the furtherance of their medical program. Also in accordance with her wishes, funeral services will be replaced with an open celebration when Wright State University releases her body in approximately one year. Date and time will be communicated.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com