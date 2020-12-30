RAY, Eva May



Devoted wife of the late Bobby Ray; loving mother of Rhonda (Greg) Dulin, Yvawn Landis, and Arthur "Roger" Hayes; caring stepmother to Cindy, Joe, and Dana; dear grandmother of Dustin Crain and many other grandkids; beloved sister of Sue Shupert, George Head, Lorain Steele, and Charmaine Nichols. Passed away, December 23, 2020, age 83. Visitation will be held at Brough Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg, on Wednesday, (TODAY) from 12 noon until time of funeral



service at 1 pm. Interment at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences online at www.broughfuneral.com.



During COVID-19 Pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

