RAU, Thomas William



Thomas William Rau completed his earthly journey on February 18, 2021, after facing many challenges. He was born on May 3, 1947. He is preceded in death by his parents Alice (Greiwe) and Ray Rau. He is



survived by his beloved wife



Rebecca Rau, son Paul Rau (Liz), brothers Barry (Mary) Rau and Ron (Lee) Rau, sister Cyndie (Bob) Apple, as well as several nieces and nephews. His family was very important to him and he always enjoyed visits from them. He is also leaving behind loving caregivers Shannon Hamed and Pam Taylor, and their families.



Tom graduated in 1965 from Fairview High School, was a proud veteran serving in Korea during the Vietnam war, and retired after 30 years from Delco Moraine. He loved watching sports, telling stories and laughing with his family, a good meal, and traveling. Tom was kind, generous, compassionate, and always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.



Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at Anderson Funeral Home with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's memory to your local animal shelter. Tom deeply loved the many shelter



rescues his family adopted over the years.



Fly high Tom, you are free from your earthly bonds.

