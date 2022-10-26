journal-news logo
X

RATLIFF, Richelle

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RATLIFF, Richelle

Richelle Ratliff of Lindenwald, OH, passed away Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. She was born July 3, 1960, in Fairfield, Ohio. She was survived by her children Tommy and Krystal (Josh), her grandchildren Cai, Preston, Karrinne, Kaylee, Mia, Thomas, Branson, Summer, Olivia, a sister Pam (Doyle), and numerous nieces and nephews. She was "mama Rat" to multiple children throughout the years. She worked for the Journal News for many years. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband and son Gary and Casey Ratliff, her parents Georgia and Elmer Myers, and her sister Sandy. We also want to thank her lifelong friend Melanie Buddo. A celebration of life will be done at the families convenience.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
MASTBAUM, Steven
2
DUNNIGAN, Richard
3
EMRICK, Jerry
4
RICE, Linda
5
RAY, Jimmie
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top