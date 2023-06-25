Ratliff, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Ratliff, 74, of London, formally of Springfield, passed away on Monday, June 19th, 2023 at Arbors West, West Jefferson. She was born December 15th, 1948 in Mercer County, West Virginia the daughter of the late Thomas and Nell Linkenhoker. Patricia worked in accounts payable and retired from Morris Bean & Co. She was a member of Springfield Church of Christ. Patricia loved fishing and camping with family and friends. She enjoyed vacationing by the ocean and going on cruises. Patricia will be remembered how she loved to laugh, her famous no-bake cookies, always wanting a McDonald's sweet tea and Pepsi. She was a treasure to family and friends and will forever be loved and always missed. Patricia is survived by her children: Anita Marcum (Ken), Daniel Ratliff (Melissa), Deborah Wix (Robert), Kimberly Vukojevich ; a brother, T. Scott Linkenhoker, Jr. (Vikki); 17 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends, family and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her beloved Yorkie, Billy. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 from 2-3 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral