RATLIFF, Myrtle Jane



Myrtle Jane Ratliff, age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was born September 28, 1939, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of Ira and Fannie (Page) Deep. The most important job for Myrtle was raising her three children. She also worked at Castelle Drugstore, McGee Supermarket, and Palmer Temps. Myrtle enjoyed dancing, playing cards, attending Breiel Church, and socializing and playing games with her friends at Middletown Senior Center. Everyone that met Myrtle loved her, and she knew how to give them the love they needed. Myrtle was always positive and loved life!



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Virgie Woolum and Martha Herndon and great-granddaughter Myla Gloeckner. Myrtle is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dick; children, Scott (Amy) Ratliff, Terri (Greg) Schmitt and Suzy Kramer; grandchildren, Jade (Kyle) Gloeckner, Josh (Myrandah) Couzins, Zach Kramer, Conor Schmitt, Ben Ratliff and Jenna Schmitt; great-grandchildren, Forest and Everest Couzins; brothers/sister, IW (Marie) Deep, Harold Deep, Peggy Billington, and Whitey (Diane) Deep.



There will be a small gathering of family and friends at the graveside, Woodside Cemetery on May 14th at 1:00 pm. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

