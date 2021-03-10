RATLIFF, James G.



James G. Ratliff, age 42, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born August 1, 1978, in Richland,



Virginia, the son of Guy L. and Betty J. (Cantrell) Ratliff. James is proceeded in death by his brother-in-law, Donnie Keeton. He is survived by his parents; sisters, Regina (Phillip) Stinson, Rebecca (Bryan Scott) Keeton, and Michelle (Nelson) Bowling; nieces and nephews, Joshua Stinson, Justin Stinson, Dylan Stinson, Tabitha (Matt) Walters, Kyle (Taylor Henry) Keeton, Jacob Keeton, Thomas Bowling, Brian (Brittany) Bowling, Dustin (Mikayla) Bowling, and DJ Bowling; 8 great-nieces and nephews, Kayden, Kynslee, Ryker, Allison, Brianna, Madison, Quintin, Charlotte; and many extended family members. James was an accomplished mechanic and found his love for race cars. In his free time, James loved to fish and play pool, especially on his pool league. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 AM to 12 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45324. A service will follow at 12 PM with Reverend Stuart Snow officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.BeltonStroup.com.

