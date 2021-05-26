RATLIFF, Amy Jo



Amy Jo Ratliff, 39, of Springfield, passed away on May 23rd, 2021. She was born on March 11, 1982, the daughter of Randy D. and Lisa (Powell) Ford. She graduated from Springfield North High School in 2000 and worked at Assurant for the past 19 years. She loved being surrounded by people, creating spaces for friends and family to gather, and spend time together. This was one of the ways she showed her love family and friends. Amy cherished her relationships and faithfully supported her children and their sporting events like softball and cheerleading to name a few. Destin, Florida, was a special



vacation spot for her. Amy is survived by her husband Corey of nearly eleven years, their three children: Corey Ratliff Jr., Kaylee Boisel, and Rylee Ratliff, her brother Randy Lee (Krystal) Ford, nephews Andrew Ford and Hayden Ford, her mother Lisa, sister-in-law Courtney Ratliff, nephew Tyler Ratliff, and numerous cousins, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Randy D. Ford, her mother-in-law Debbie Nickles, paternal grandparents Don (Kay) Ford, maternal grandparents Bob (Carol) Powell, and her uncle



Andy Powell. Amy was very loved and will be dearly missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 27th from 4-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Following the visitation, there will be a gathering at the Ratliff residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to the Shawnee athletic



department. Online expressions of sympathy and her



memorial video may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com.



