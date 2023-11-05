Rathbun, Richard K. "Dick"



Age 87, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of Dick's life will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences and special memories of Dick please visit www.routsong.com



Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/