RATERMAN, Theola



Rose Mary



Age 98, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Oct. 14, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1922, to the late William and Rose (Monnier) Paulus in Russia, OH, Shelby County. Preceded in death by husband Elmer Boeke (1948) and Louis Raterman Sr. (1999) and her step-mother



Augusta (Monnin) Paulus, and also Emma and Henry Marchal who took her in and lovingly raised her. She is also preceded in death by brothers Bob and Charles Paulus, and sisters Lucille Coffield and Adele Marchal. Survived by a brother Edwin (Eddie) Paulus, 4 children Ann (Rick) Szittai, Jack (Loraine) Boeke, Louis (Karen) Raterman, Philip (Marianne) Raterman, 7 grandchildren Angi (Kevin) Lauer, Jennifer Raterman, Sarah (Chadley) Hart, Emma



(Samantha) Bogard, Margaret Raterman, Tony Bogard and



Lou-E Bogard, 2 great-grandchildren Conway and Quentin Hart and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Theola's life started in Russia, OH. She moved to Piqua when she and Elmer Boeke married. Upon his death she moved back to Russia, and in 1954 she and Lou Raterman married and moved to Dayton, where she lived independently in her home since his death. Theola was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and the Small Prayer Group. She retired from the Marianist Mission in Dayton. She had many hobbies. She loved gardening and pulling weeds in her yard, traveling throughout the U.S. and world-wide, watching the Cincinnati Reds, and fishing with her husband Lou. She also enjoyed occasional visits to various casinos with family and friends. She loved



being featured in the Dayton Daily News for the Lifelong



Subscribers Series. She was very active, and you could call her and say "do you want to go…" and before you could finish the sentence she'd say "when are you going to pick me up?" She loved being busy and this is the mother that we and many others will always remember. Family was the most important part of her life and she loved getting together making new memories with us. Mother, aka Grammy, we love you and will miss you forever. Your rose garden in Heaven will be beautiful. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21st at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family would like to thank Hospice for the care and support given to our precious mother. If desired memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



