Rasor, Dan

age 83, of Oakwood, OH, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2024. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 pm, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to follow at 5 pm. Private family inurnment at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oakwood Schools Foundation - Grants Endowment Fund #3440 or The Foodbank, Inc. Full obituary can be found at www.Routsong.com.

