Rarig, Theodore

Theodore G. "Ted" Rarig, 85, of Monroe, formerly of Woodville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at West Chester Hospital. He was born in Toledo on March 17, 1938 to parents, George and Florence Mae (Poscharscky) Rarig. Ted was raised in Limestone, Ohio and graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1957. He worked for Chrysler Automotive for 32 years, retiring in 1997. He served in the Armed Forces and retired from the US Navy Reserves after 24 years of service. Ted was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a York Rite Mason. He married his dream girl, Deloris Bucher, in 1958. Ted and Deloris had two children, Doreen and Scott. Ted is survived by his wife, Deloris; daughter, Doreen (Pat) Harrington; son, Scott (Ann) Rarig; sister, Phyllis Ireland; grandchildren, Patrick (Jessica), Phillip (Bethany), Chris (Devin), Kaylynn, Collin (Emma) & Donovan; and 9 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marvalee and brother, Earl. A Celebration of Ted's Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Disabled American Veterans. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



