RAPP, Patricia

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RAPP (Tumblin), Patricia

87, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 6, 2020. Raised in Coshocton, OH, she graduated from Otterbein College where she met her husband Don. Pat was a classroom and music teacher in the Dayton area. Pat and Don moved to Florida in 2006 and spent their last 2 years at Florida Lutheran Good Samaritan Society.

She is survived by her children Linda, Tom and Mary Ann, their spouses and 6 grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date with arrangements by Lankford Funeral Home in Deland, FL.

