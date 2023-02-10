Rapp, Mary

RAPP WHITAKER, Mary F.



96 of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 7, 2023, in the Springfield regional Medical Center. She was born in London, Ohio, on January 23, 1927, the daughter of Robert and Sena Clevenger. Mary retired as a cook from Mercy Crest Nursing Home with over 24 years of service. She was a proud member of the Beatty Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed working puzzles, word search, going to garage sales, crocheting, watching FOX News 24/7 and eating at her favorite restaurant, Mic's Restaurant. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Delbert D. Rapp, Sr.; brothers Harold, Robert, Charles and Ray Clevenger; sisters Irene Moore, Gladys Calloway and Bernadine Burris and her fur buddy Zoey. Survivors include her son Dale (Cheryl) Rapp; daughter Teresa L. Rapp; sister Barbara Woods; grandchildren Amy (Harry Steffy) Powers, Jennifer (David Wright) Powers, Nikki (Ben) Fulton and Kyle Rapp; great-grandchildren Brooklyn Powers and Luke Fulton. Services to honor Mary will be Monday, February 13, 2023, at 1:30 PM in the Beatty Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:30AM. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Her family wishes to thank the medical teams of Dr. Najeeb Ahmed and Dr. Pius Kurian for their exceptional care over many years of service. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



