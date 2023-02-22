RAPP-GREEN, Teresa L.



69 of Springfield passed away February 18, 2023, in her residence following a lengthy illness. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 30, 1953, the daughter of Delbert D. Rapp, Sr. and Mary F. Rapp Whitaker. Teresa was a proud member of Beatty Free Will Baptist Church. She retired as a dental assistant and later office manager for Drs. Joseph White and Robert Keller. Teresa loved playing the piano, eating ice cream, shopping, traveling, most especially spending time with her mother, her girls and granddaughter Brooklyn. She was preceded in death by her father several years ago and her mother on February 7, 2023; husband Bernard Green. Survivors include her daughters Jennifer (David Wright) Powers and Amy (Harry Steffy) Powers; brother Dale (Cheryl) Rapp; granddaughter Brooklyn Powers. Her family wishes to thank those who volunteered to help in her final days; her childhood friend Beverly Shato, who remained by her side; and Velma and Steve Wallace for their kind words and prayers. Visitation will be Thursday beginning at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with a service to follow at 2:00PM with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



