RAPP, Donald J. Donald Rapp went to be with the Lord on Aug. 24, 2020. Don was born January 31, 1933, to Irvin and Glenna Rapp in Dayton, Ohio. Don graduated from Otterbein College where he met his wife, Pat. Don earned a law degree from Ohio State University and worked as a trust officer at a Dayton bank. They moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, in 2006. Don spent his last two years at Florida Lutheran Good Samaritan Society. Don is survived by wife, Pat; brother, Ed; 3 children, Linda, Tom, Mary Ann and their spouses; 6 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and one uncle. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Lankford Funeral Home in Deland, FL.

