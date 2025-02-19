Ransom, Amy



Age 46, of Kettering, OH passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Betty Evans; mother, Betty Ransom. Amy was a sweet soul who never met a stranger. She was a loving and kind girl who enjoyed hugging everyone she met. She enjoyed working at the Brookville Wendy's for 18 years, watching TV and movies. She is survived by her brother, Robert (Jennifer) Ransom; sister-in-law, Charlotte Hull; numerous aunts, uncles, family and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20th, from 6:00  8:00 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21st at the funeral home. Interment services to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. To keep her memory alive, be kind and hug someone who needs it.



