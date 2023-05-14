X

Rankin, Donald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RANKIN, Donald W. "Don"

DONALD W. "Don" RANKIN, age 95, the son of Harry E. and Vernonne E. (Wilson) Rankin was born in Springfield on July 21, 1927 and passed away on May 6, 2023 at Forest Glen Health Campus.

A lifelong resident of the Springfield area, he graduated from Springfield High School and later Wittenberg College.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Donna C. Rankin and a brother, H. Allan Rankin.

Don is survived by his son, Stephen C. (Amy) Rankin; daughter, Nancy Jones; grandchildren, Abby (Eliot) Bowman, Lauren Rankin (Noah Schabacker), Nicholas Rankin (Jenna Vondrasek); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlie, Jack, Luke, and Wendy Bowman and Drew Rankin.

Private family services led by Rev. Dwight McCormick of Northminster Presbyterian Church will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Don's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving his family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Mounts, Bryan
2
Dale, Lois
3
Hanby, Virginia
4
Newkirk, Erin
5
Kessler, Kenneth
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top