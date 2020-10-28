RANKIN, Daniel Justin



34, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Soin



Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on February 17, 1986, the son of Jeffrey and Maralee. He enjoyed working as a Registered Nurse and loved taking care of people. He served in the U.S. Navy, where he worked as an IT



specialist. He loved fantasy



literature and films, music and anything magical. Dan The Man was an energetic spirit with a boisterous and infectious laugh. He knew how to have fun and lived life the way he wanted. He had a heart of gold and loved his family and friends dearly. In addition to his parents, survivors include his three siblings, Bridget, Breanne and Rhyan Rankin; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Rankin; step-father, Barry Paxton;



significant other, Kirk Miracle; two nephews, Nick and Zac; niece, Aundreah and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Sonny Rankin; maternal grandmother, Joyce Stilwell and maternal grandfather, William Stilwell. A private service will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

