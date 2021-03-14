X

RANKIN, Catherine

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RANKIN, Catherine Elizabeth

Age 57, died Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born October 25, 1963, to her parents, Joyce Overholser of Kettering, OH, and Jerry Rankin of Lilburn, GA. She was predeceased by her son, Stewart Whited, in 2020. Cathy is survived by her

daughter, Madeline Fuller, of Bethesda, MD, and her sister,

Julia Baun of Valdosta, GA.

Cathy was a great fan of sports, especially the Dayton Flyers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals. She enjoyed the library and reading about Dayton's history. Cathy loved

decorating for each and every holiday!

Private graveside services will be held at David's Cemetery. Arrangements by Glickler Funeral Home.

Remembrances and donations may be made to Food Bank of Dayton and Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

www.bradford-connellyandglickler.com

