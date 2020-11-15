RANDOLPH, Rose Marie



Age 87 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Rose was born on November 5, 1933, to Ralph and Elsie Thomas on a farm near Carey, Ohio. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John, Morris and Winfield, sister Donna Smith and her loving husband Thomas P. Randolph. Rose was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Rose helped raise all of her grandchildren, whom she adored. Rose loved gardening, walking, bird watching and baking her famous Christmas cookies, pies and cheesecakes. She was a great supporter of the arts, particularly The Dayton Ballet and The Dayton Philharmonic. We all loved and adored Rose. She will be missed dearly. Rose is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Mark) Mitchell, son Stephen (Rachel) Randolph, grandsons Marcus, Benjamin, Michael and Daniel, great-grandchildren Kaylee, Miles, Chance, Jaxon and Juniper. Brother Claren Thomas, and sisters Norma (Larry) Hoover and Nancy (Bill) Higginbotham, and a host of other relatives and friends including Bill Randolph and sons Eric and Mitchell of Columbus, Ohio, and special family friends Vivian Jones, the Entwistles' and Kay Kelbley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. The memorial service will be 11:00 am on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home at 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until time of service. Facial covering are required. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

