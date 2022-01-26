RANDOLPH, Robin



Beloved husband of Mary Brace Randolph (nee Brown) and the late Jean Randolph (nee Spears). Devoted father of the late Janice Pilot and



Connie Carter. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Scott,



Natalie (Josh) Jenkins, Robin Miller and the late Kimberly and Wally Pilot. Great-grandfather of Xavier Jenkins. Dear brother of Faye Pittman and the late Hoye, Dean, May, Irene, Minnie, Hobert and Doy. Robin was a WWII Veteran who passed away on January 23, 2022, at the age of 98.



Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday from 12 Noon until Funeral Service at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.



