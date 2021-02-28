RANDOLPH, Lowell



"Randy" or "Sonny"



Age 84, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Friday, February 19, 2021, at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born in Neverfail, TN, on August 30, 1936, to the late Helen (Pasek) and Lester Randolph. He served in the 101st Airborne as a Paratrooper in the U.S. Army. Randy owned and operated Rite Auto Parts; and for many years also worked at Miamisburg Ace Hardware. He was very active in the Miamisburg community. He helped develop the Little League Baseball and served as Umpire for more than 10 years; and was very involved with Miamisburg Parks and Recreation. He was a member and Past President of Miamisburg Lions Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Margie Mamula. Randy is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia "Pat" (Markwith) Randolph; his children, Michael (Julia) Randolph, Gregory (Alison) Randolph, Jerry (Samantha) Randolph, and Amy (Kevin) Hartley; his grandchildren, Ryan (Kathryn), Josh (Jessica), Justin (Anna), Christopher, Cameron, Matt (Justine), Jeremy (Anna), Jenna and Lauren Randolph;



his great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Amelia, Whitman, Charlie, Eloise, Addison, Kyler, Annistyn, Cora, Opie, Allison, and Penelope; and his brother, Jim (Judy) Randolph. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In the summertime a Celebration of Life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miamisburg Lions Club ~ c/o Larry Williams,



9136 Rolling Green Trail, Miamisburg, OH 45342,



or the Miamisburg Community Foundation ~ P.O. Box 471, Miamisburg, OH 45342, or online at Miamisburgcommunityfoundation.org/donate. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

