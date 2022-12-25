RANDOLPH, Inez Marie



86, of Springfield, passed away December 21, 2022, in Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born May 2, 1936, in Elliott County, Kentucky, the daughter of Houston and Sabre (Adams) Wilson. Mrs. Randolph enjoyed gardening, tending her yard, and taking walks. This was the first year that she wasn't able to get around so much. Survivors include her children, Avonelle Whitt, Virginia Whitt, Sharon Whitt, and Eileen Neuberger; siblings, Evelina Scott, Della Wilson Orbas, Marlene Chamley, Christine Wilson, Ernestine Wilson, Ray Wilson, Gene Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Houston Wilson, Jr., Billy Wilson, and Ricky Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Randolph in 2005; children, Karen Whitt, Connie Whitt, and Ronald Whitt; siblings, Lenville Wilson, Bernice Scott, and Irene Wilson; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in South Vienne Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

