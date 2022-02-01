RANDLE, Mary Lee



Age 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana, from natural causes. She was born in Loachapoka, Alabama, to Israel and Virginia Harris. As a young adult she relocated to Middletown, Ohio, and later to Dayton, Ohio, where she resided for over 60 years. During that time, she married Jim



Henry Randle on May 22, 1954, in Richmond, Indiana. Mary worked for the Dayton Public Schools in food service for over 30 years, retiring in 1989. She was also a long-term member at Phillips Temple CME church in Dayton, Ohio, for almost 70 years where she was a member of the South Circle Missionary Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Henry Randle Sr.; 1st born, Thomas David Brooks; granddaughter, Shenae Brooks and sister,



Carrie Lee Melson. She is survived by her children, Eunice R. (Lynn Edw.) Boone and Jim H. (Valerie) Randle Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Jim Naqwan Randle, Janay Randle and Steven Boone; and 3 great-grandchildren, Tamia Randle, Aaliyah Randle and Chris'Sean Randle. Funeral services will be held on Friday,



February 4, 2022, 11 a.m. at Phillips Temple Church, 3620



Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Visiting hours will



extend from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be live and also streamed starting at 11 a.m. at



https://phillipstemple.org/media-resources/watch-live





Interment will take place at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Road, Moraine, Ohio 45439.



HHRoberts.com