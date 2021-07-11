journal-news logo
RANDALL, Carolyn

RANDALL, Carolyn Kneisley

The most beautiful soul one could know met Jesus on July 8, 2021, after gracing our lives for 79 years. Left to cherish her love and memories are Clarence, the love of her life for 47 years, 3 of their 5 blended children, along with her 3 adoring siblings, her grandchildren and wonderful friends. Carolyn worked at WPAFB as a civilian for 30 years starting as a cashier in the commissary in 1968 where she was once written up for "smiling too much"; everyone who knows Carolyn will agree her infectious smile was just part of who she was. She

advanced her career, moving into administration and working in contracting. She assisted in implementing the computer

system for contract writing. She trained negotiators and

officers to use the system to write contracts for the entire Wright-Patterson Contracting Center. From 1993-1998 she supported the training needs of Korea, Turkey, Taiwan and

Jordan. As a contracting officer, Carolyn procured Russian

engines which were used in outer space for Edwards AFB, CA. Some of the brightest minds suffer with Alzheimer's as

Carolyn did, in spite of that her shining personality came through in a way uniquely her own. She was happy until the end due to the wonderful caregivers she had at home for which the family is so thankful. Arrangements provided by Spence-Miller Funeral Home, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, OH 43123. On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, visitation will be from 11-1; service will begin at 1 pm followed by graveside

interment at Grove City Cemetery. Immediately following

interment, the family welcomes all to share love and laughter to celebrate Carolyn with an open house at the home of

Clarence and Carolyn. Online guest book may be signed at


www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com


