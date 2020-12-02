RAMSEY, Jesse Lee



Jesse Lee Ramsey, age 91 of Fairborn, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at home. He was born in Newport,



Tennessee, on February 20, 1929, the son of Bulow & Bertie Mae (Ramsey) Shelton. He was a member of the



Victory Temple in Fairborn.



He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Beverly (Crawford)



Ramsey; children Sherryn Cohron, Michael Ramsey, Robin Fancher, Rhonda Ramsey,



David Ramsey and Becky Thompson; grandchildren Heather Christoff, Michelle Meadows, Jeremy Culbertson, Stephanie Cohron, David Ramsey Jr., Vincent Ramsey, Danny Proffitt, Tracy Mastin, Jon Thompson, Sarah Kindell, Hollan Ramsey, Austin Fancher, Ayrington Fancher, Irene Tran, Jermaine Fancher, Emma Echtenkamp and John Michael Ramsey;



numerous great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Cates and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Karen Proffitt; grandchildren Jessica Fancher and Nigel Williams; great-great-granddaughter Mavery Thompson; brothers Frank, Dean, John and Ed; and sisters Pearl, Betty and Francis.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

