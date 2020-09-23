RAMSEY, Jayne A creative, outgoing, and wonderfully giving mom and grandma, Jayne "Jaynie" Ramsey, age 72, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. Jaynie was born on September 29th, 1947, to Roberta (Cromley) and Jay Hay. Jaynie earned an Associates Degree in Retail from Virginia Intermont College. She was a beloved mother and grandmother whose life purpose was to make all 6 girls happy and feel loved. Jaynie's passion was to create with her hands. She made 100's of quilts and gave them away to any family, friend, and even stranger that needed a warm hug wrapped around them. She loved to make and share jewelry as well. Christmas was her favorite holiday and habitually kept all of her perfectly decorated trees up through the month of March. Jaynie had a beautiful voice and her daughters have fond memories of her singing "Summertime" when they struggled to fall asleep at night as children. She also passed on her love of classic films, especially Doris Day movies and the musicals- "Singin' in the Rain" and "White Christmas." Jaynie was always an animal lover and lovingly doted on her cats and dog. She was a very active member of the Bellbrook Lioness Club where she passionately served her beloved Bellbrook community for many years. She will be remembered always for her kindness, generosity, and her ability to easily turn any stranger into a friend. She was preceded in death by parents, Jay and Roberta Hay, and brother, Roy Hay. Jaynie is survived by children-Lisa Whitesell (Dave), Katrina Arnold (Matt), and Robin Ramsey (Erik Dahlstrom), grandchildren- Fauna and Araina Whitesell, and Cora Dahlstrom, brother- Larry Hay (Ann), cousin, like a sister-Kay Sue Hay, and her fur babies- Daisy, Dolly, and Jimmy. In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to Boonshoft Museum of Discovery (2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton, OH 45414). To help the family celebrate her life you are also invited to use Jaynie's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on her tribute wall at www.ConnerAndKoch.com

