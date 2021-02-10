RAMSEY, Carol J.



Carol J. Ramsey, born on September 20, 1938, to the late Geneva (Morris) Richards and James Morris passed away February 5, 2021, at the age of 82. Carol was a Registered Nurse, she was the first Black head nurse and Division Manager for Hamilton Mercy Hospital. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Ramsey; mother, Geneva (Morris) Richards; sister, Susan Baughman; brother, James Morris Jr.; niece, Tiffany Baughman; and stepfather, Charles Richards. Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 11 am to 12 noon, followed by service at 12pm at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 711 South Fourth Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Face mask required at all events as mandated by the State of Ohio. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

