RAMMEL, Robyn

Age 65, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1955, to Joseph and June (Tibbs) Rothwell. Robyn was



a homemaker and enjoyed crafting. She loved her family and grandchildren beyond measure. She is survived by her children, Jill (Shawn Ronto) Dennis, Lindsey (Jeremy McFarland) Rammel, Tyler (Shelby Singh) Rammel; grandchildren, Brooklyn Dennis, Mason Dennis, Gabriella Dennis, Arilynn McFarland, Aria McFarland; brothers, Tom Rothwell, Dan Rothwell, Jim (Shirley) Rothwell; sister, Beth Rothwell; special friend, Bonnie Silver; and numerous family and friends. Robyn is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mike Rothwell. Services will be held at the convenience of the



family with services provided by Baker-Stevens-Parramore



Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society 4440 Lake Forest Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be sent to the family at



