RALSTON, Katherine

Katherine Marie Ralston, nee Widmeyer, "Kathy," age 66 of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. She was born November 22, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Ralston; and mother, Shirley Widmeyer. Kathy is

survived by her daughter, Connie Davis; father, Bill Widmeyer; brothers, Jim Widmeyer, Steve Widmeyer; 3 grandchildren, Philip, Tony and Katie; and 1 great-grandchild, Silas. Kathy was a gentle and caring woman. She was a wife, mother and grandmother who's love knew no bounds. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask mandate requiring that face masks be worn in public.

Graveside service date to be announced later. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

