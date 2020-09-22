RALSTON, Karl Keith Karl Keith Ralston son of Flora Ann (Francis) Ralston and William Henry Ralston, born May 3, 1936, in Monroe Township, Adams County, Ohio, departed this life on September 15, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, Ohio, at age 84 years. You are invited to share during the visitation at Kettering Assembly of God (2250 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45440) from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23rd. Funeral Services will be held following the visitation and will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial and military honors to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. To help the family celebrate his life you are invited to use Karl's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on his tribute wall at www.ConnerAndKoch.com

